‘Where’s my help?’: As unemployment case filings increase, state opens in-person help sites

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With the increase in unemployment insurance claims since the beginning of the pandemic, people on both sides of the unemployment line are getting overwhelmed.

The state opened temporary in-person sites for people who have questions about or issues with their unemployment claims. This week, one of those sites is in Prestonsburg at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

According to the college president, Dr. Sherry Zylka, the meetings with Kentucky Career Center employees have been well-received by most of the people she came into contact with Tuesday. She said they expect to see hundreds of people coming in for appointments.

“They’re here to resolve the problems on the spot. Not, you know, you have to drive two hours and find out you need another piece of information,” said Dr. Zylka. “They sit down with you, they help you work through all the issues that you’re having. And I’ve seen a lot of smiling faces walk through the door.”

One of those smiling faces, Casey Newsome, is a single mother who has been working to get her unemployment lined out since March.

“It’s been a rough one,” said Newsome. “I had to wait over a month before anything was issued out.”

She said she was relieved to have a person to speak to face-to-face, helping her get things squared away.

“This right here was fast and it was convenient. If they could do this everywhere it would help a lot of people,” said Newsome.

But the appointment website says, “Not all issues can be resolved at the time of the appointment.” That was true for Devin Miller, who drove from Powell County.

“I’ve lost vehicles. I’ve lost one apartment. I’m about to lose another apartment,” Miller said. “Where’s my help at? I mean, it’s frustrating.”

Miller is a single father of two and also serves as head of the household for his two teenage nephews. He said the issues with his unemployment, since being laid off at his HVAC job, have been “frustrating.”

“I’m struggling right now,” he said. “The ‘American Dream,’ at this point, it’s a nightmare.”

He said he hopes to get a better outcome when he appeals his case, but he did not leave Prestonsburg completely disheartened.

“In the meantime, I hope the other relief package that they try to offer works out for me,” he said. “That’s where I’m at right now.”

He said it was nice to hear things from a real person, as opposed to playing “‘phone tag.”

Employees will continue to dive into concerns at Big Sandy on Wednesday and appointments have been made for Thursday. The in-person spots are by appointment only.

The Mayo-Underwood building in Frankfort and the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington are also being used for in-person consultations.

