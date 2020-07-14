Gov. Beshear announces 576 new cases, six new deaths on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 576 new cases of COVID-19 during his update on Tuesday.

You can watch it here.

Gov. Beshear gives update Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Tuesday's COVID-19 pandemic update. Posted by WYMT on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The governor also announced six new deaths.

At least 20,223 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 635.

5,389 Kentuckians have recovered.

494,343 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.