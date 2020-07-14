Advertisement

Virtual festival may turnout to be positive for volunteer fire departments

Osborne Brothers Festival to move virtual
Osborne Brothers Festival Fire Departments
Osborne Brothers Festival Fire Departments(WYMT)
By Will Puckett
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE CO., Ky. (WYMT) -

The Osborne Brothers Music Festival is going to be virtual in 2020.

While details are still to be solidified, officials are looking forward to what 2020′s edition will hold.

“I’m excited with the possibility of what this could turn out to be. I hope I’m not disappointed,” said John Newell the captain of the Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department.

Started in 1994, the festival has served as a fundraiser for fire departments across Leslie County.

”That was a no brainer. I said ‘We just formed the Thousandsticks Fire Department lets hold a fundraiser’ so, the first bluegrass festival was held just for our fire department,” said Newell. ”So, that’s how the Osborne Brothers Festival started.”

With flooding earlier in the year, almost every department in Leslie County received special state funding of nearly $5,000 after helping with cleanup efforts.

An average year at the festival for a department is about as much as they received in state funding. This means that any other money they would make from the festival would be additional funding they wouldn’t have had anyways.

“It’ll be interesting to see as I told you earlier, we may end up with more than what we usually get during the festival. Because you’re going to reach a group of people that’s never been, or never seen the festival, through Facebook. Plus, this will be played over probably who knows how many times,” said Newell.

When they hold the virtual festival a special fund will be set up at Hyden Citizens Bank to benefit the fire departments.

”We’re going to set up a thing through Hyden Citizens Bank where people can donate through them,” said Newell. ”It kind of what, soothed the wound a little bit. So, with that and not knowing what the festival is going to bring in it could be one of our better years.”

Officials plan to have details in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Gov. Northam announces efforts to enforce mask mandate in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Businesses not enforcing masks and physical distancing among patrons could find themselves stripped of permits and licenses, the governor warned.

Forecast

Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

Regional

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

News

Pikeville Medical Center weight loss surgery ‘changing lives’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Harlan County sees more COVID-19 cases in 3 days than first 4 months 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Additional Hazard athletes test positive for COVID-19 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Kentucky man meets with President Donald Trump about addiction

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrests made, one pending in Knox County burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two arrests have been made in connection to a burglary in Corbin on July 7th.

Crime

KSP: Man wanted for kidnapping, rape charges in Kentucky arrested in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man with Tennessee Plates is wanted by KSP in connection to crimes committed in Powell and Menifee counties.

National

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.