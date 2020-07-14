Virtual festival may turnout to be positive for volunteer fire departments

LESLIE CO., Ky. (WYMT) -

The Osborne Brothers Music Festival is going to be virtual in 2020.

While details are still to be solidified, officials are looking forward to what 2020′s edition will hold.

“I’m excited with the possibility of what this could turn out to be. I hope I’m not disappointed,” said John Newell the captain of the Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department.

Started in 1994, the festival has served as a fundraiser for fire departments across Leslie County.

”That was a no brainer. I said ‘We just formed the Thousandsticks Fire Department lets hold a fundraiser’ so, the first bluegrass festival was held just for our fire department,” said Newell. ”So, that’s how the Osborne Brothers Festival started.”

With flooding earlier in the year, almost every department in Leslie County received special state funding of nearly $5,000 after helping with cleanup efforts.

An average year at the festival for a department is about as much as they received in state funding. This means that any other money they would make from the festival would be additional funding they wouldn’t have had anyways.

“It’ll be interesting to see as I told you earlier, we may end up with more than what we usually get during the festival. Because you’re going to reach a group of people that’s never been, or never seen the festival, through Facebook. Plus, this will be played over probably who knows how many times,” said Newell.

When they hold the virtual festival a special fund will be set up at Hyden Citizens Bank to benefit the fire departments.

”We’re going to set up a thing through Hyden Citizens Bank where people can donate through them,” said Newell. ”It kind of what, soothed the wound a little bit. So, with that and not knowing what the festival is going to bring in it could be one of our better years.”

Officials plan to have details in the next few weeks.

