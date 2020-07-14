VDH: 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new cases in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 72,443.

VDH said there have been 1,870 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 107 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 6,771 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 46 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

One of the new cases in Wise County is in the hospital. We do not know their condition.

21 new cases were reported in Southwest Virginia on Tuesday. 13 of those came from Buchanan, Lee and Wise County.

Here is the case information for our coverage area counties:

Buchanan County – 46 cases / 1 hospitalization (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 6 cases

Lee County – 22 cases / 1 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 47 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (7 new cases/1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.