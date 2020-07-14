Two injured in crash in Knox County Tuesday

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men were injured during a car crash on Ky 3439 in Knox County Tuesday.

74-year-old Dennis Chesnut of Bimble was traveling south on Ky 3439 in a Ford 250 when 53-year-old Scott Smith of Barbourville made a left turn off of Patterson Lane and onto Ky 3439 in his 2000 Nissan Maxima. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Smith had to be taken to Knox County ARH Hospital and then flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He is currently in critical condition.

Chesnut’s injuries were minor.

