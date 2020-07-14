Stolen Knox County camper found in Tennessee
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department found a stolen camper in Claiborne County, Tennessee.
The sheriff's office learned about the stolen camper on July 9th.
The missing camper was a 1017 Forest River valued more than $10 thousand.
47-year-old Russell “Rusty” Broughton was arrested on a warrant for the stolen camper.
