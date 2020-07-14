Advertisement

Stolen Knox County camper found in Tennessee

Russell "Rusty" Broughton accused of stealing camper (Photo Credit: Knox County Sheriffs Department)
Russell "Rusty" Broughton accused of stealing camper (Photo Credit: Knox County Sheriffs Department)((Photo Credit: Knox County Sheriffs Department))
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department found a stolen camper in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

The sheriff's office learned about the stolen camper on July 9th.

The missing camper was a 1017 Forest River valued more than $10 thousand.

Russell "Rusty" Broughton accused of stealing camper (Photo Credit: Knox County Sheriffs Department)
Russell "Rusty" Broughton accused of stealing camper (Photo Credit: Knox County Sheriffs Department)((Photo Credit: Knox County Sheriffs Department))

47-year-old Russell “Rusty” Broughton was arrested on a warrant for the stolen camper.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Gov. Northam announces efforts to enforce mask mandate in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Businesses not enforcing masks and physical distancing among patrons could find themselves stripped of permits and licenses, the governor warned.

Forecast

Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

Regional

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

News

Pikeville Medical Center weight loss surgery ‘changing lives’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Harlan County sees more COVID-19 cases in 3 days than first 4 months 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Additional Hazard athletes test positive for COVID-19 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Kentucky man meets with President Donald Trump about addiction

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrests made, one pending in Knox County burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two arrests have been made in connection to a burglary in Corbin on July 7th.

Crime

KSP: Man wanted for kidnapping, rape charges in Kentucky arrested in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man with Tennessee Plates is wanted by KSP in connection to crimes committed in Powell and Menifee counties.

National

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.