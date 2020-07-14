Stolen Knox County camper found in Tennessee

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department found a stolen camper in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

The sheriff's office learned about the stolen camper on July 9th.

The missing camper was a 1017 Forest River valued more than $10 thousand.

Russell "Rusty" Broughton accused of stealing camper (Photo Credit: Knox County Sheriffs Department) ((Photo Credit: Knox County Sheriffs Department))

47-year-old Russell “Rusty” Broughton was arrested on a warrant for the stolen camper.

