Scientists expect major developments with COVID-19 vaccine in one month, UofL researchers say

Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine as trials continue to take place. Photo courtesy MGN.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Researchers are moving closer toward developing a vaccination for COVID-19, University of Louisville Trager Institute scientists said during a weekly update Tuesday.

“We don’t have the magic bullet yet, the silver bullet, the solution for the COVID pandemic, but there are some hints one might be coming,” UofL Associate Dean for the School of Public Health Dr. Paul McKinney said.

Scientists are currently conducting 151 clinical trials for coronavirus treatment around the world. McKinney emphasized this puts them on the fast track toward developing a vaccine in record time.

“Doing it within a one-year turnaround is unprecedented, so we’ve got to be very careful, and it’s going to require a lot of field trials,” he said.

Researchers are studying three main types of vaccination techniques, including the development of synthetic antibodies and growing virus cells to use in the vaccine.

Scientists have taken a different approach in their quest for a vaccine, compared to the past.

“No one has tried that route of inquiry and treatment and prevention before,” McKinney said. “So the idea is that by trying so many different strategies at one time, surely one or two or three, if we’re lucky, will all work and then we can get to that magic number of having two to three hundred-million doses (of the vaccine) within a short period of time.”

After researchers find a vaccination that works, they will have to decide what group of people should receive it first. McKinney said health care workers and high-risk individuals likely will take priority.

McKinney mentioned COVID-19 has acted differently than scientists initially expected, which could impact the efficacy of the vaccination.

“We thought COVID was going to behave a lot like flu and go away marginally in the summer, but COVID has not done that,” McKinney said. “It is at record numbers, and we don’t know if that is entirely because people are crowding together or that the sun doesn’t have as much of an effect as we thought.”

The development of a vaccine may not mean the end of the virus. McKinney said it is possible several rounds of the vaccine may be necessary for continued protection.

McKinney said he expects major vaccine developments within the next couple of months. Once that happens, clinical vaccine trials will begin.

The UofL Trager Institute scientists will give another update on COVID-19 vaccine progress and potential treatments next week.

