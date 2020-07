KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County deputies arrested a Pineville man on meth trafficking charges this past weekend.

Deputies say 29-year-old Jacob Slusher was found with two pounds of methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop.

The drugs were worth around $30,000.

Slusher was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

