More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As the Commonwealth continues to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, state officials say they are particularly concerned with the number of children being infected.

Governor Andy Beshear said Monday in his briefing that 11 out of the 277 new cases were children under the age of five with one being as young as four months old. This is particularly concerning for daycare operators since daycares have been open for more than a month now.

Mindy Towles operates the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass at the University of Kentucky, a large daycare in Lexington of which more than one hundred children and all of them are in the age range the governor mentioned.

Towles said they are incredibly strict with the precautions they take and the rules and guidelines they follow. They require additional cleaning, especially in shared spaces, teachers are required to wear both masks and face shields, and extra measures are taken throughout the day from drop off through pick up to ensure safety.

“We are operating a centralized drop-off and pick up at the front door and parking lot so parents are brought their children individually by a runner, a teacher assigned only to that wing so we are not cross-contaminating areas of the building,” Towles said. “Parents have to stay outside the building.”

Towles adds that much of what they are doing is not ideal for a school community, but is necessary to ensure everyone’s safety.

Beshear also said Monday keeping daycares open and operational in incredibly important, particularly for working parents, and that is the reason for all the strict rules and regulations in place.

The Franklin County Health Department says they have seen an increase in teenagers testing positive, mainly from families who vacationed in COVID-19 hotspots.

