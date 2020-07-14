Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The Floyd County Health Department reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death. They say the person who died did have underlying health conditions. The county now has 41 cases. Cases have gone up from 18 to 41 since June 14.

The Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed 10 new cases Tuesday. The cases include a 60-year-old woman from Letcher County, a 37-year-old woman from Knott County, a 20-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man, and two cases under 18 all from Perry County

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases and one probable case in Clay County. The county has 31 active cases right now with two in the hospital. The health department said two cases are associated with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. There is one confirmed case and one probable case associated with the Manchester Police Department. There are three active cases with two of those in the hospital in Jackson County. Rockcastle County reported one new probable case and two recovered cases.

The Pike County Health Department confirmed four new cases bringing the county total to 134. 21 of those cases are still active, three have died and 110 have recovered. Tuesday’s cases include a 36-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 42-year-old man who is asymptomatic, a 63-year-old man who is asymptomatic, and a 26-year-old woman is symptomatic.

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 122. 80 cases are still active and 42 have recovered. Four are currently in the hospital.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley reported 10 new cases for the county. This brings the county’s total to 86. Mosely said the county has recorded 51 positive cases since Friday. He went on to say the county has had more cases of COVID-19 in the last five days then they had in the first four months when the pandemic began. 57 cases are active in Harlan County with more than 225 in quarantine. Two of Tuesday’s cases were children under the age of 18.

The Laurel County Health Department reported five new cases Tuesday with three recovering at home and two hospitalized. Two previously reported cases are now hospitalized. The health department also reported 39 recovered cases. Tuesday’s cases include a 50-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman.

