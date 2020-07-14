Advertisement

Lexington bar owner says customers have adjusted well to the face mask mandate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since reopening at the end of June, wearing a face mask inside Bluegrass Tavern was always optional for customers.

But, that changed Friday with Governor Andy Beshear’s statewide mask order.

“Prior to the mandate, it was probably 85 percent of people coming in without a mask or they have it on but they would instantly take it off when they walked in just to talk to the bartender,” Owner Sean Ebbitt said. “So, it’s completely changed.”

Fortunately for Ebbitt, the change came with little to no push back.

He said since Friday he’s had zero problems with customers refusing to wear a mask.

“There’s just been a few people who either forgot to wear a mask or maybe weren’t aware of how the mandate was taking place at that time,” Ebbitt said. “We’ve been actually selling masks for a dollar for the very few people who have forgotten.”

While they may not be the most comfortable accessory to wear while going out, Ebbitt said they have been a huge comfort to him and his staff.

“For us, the repercussions if someone comes in here and unknowingly they have it and they pass it on to one of the staff members, we have to shut down,” Ebbitt said. “There’s a big financial impact and health impact for everyone who works here.”

It’s an extra shot of safety that seems to be easily taken by bartenders and customers.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

VDH: 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new cases in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
13 of new cases reported Tuesday came from Buchanan, Lee and Wise County.

State

Kentucky lawmaker files bill to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A Kentucky lawmaker who has been fighting to get unemployment offices reopened across the Commonwealth has pre-filed a bill to address her efforts.

Regional

Tennessee draws about 3,000 poll workers for Aug. 6 primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
Poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older.

Regional

Wise County office closed after staff potentially exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
The person has who was directly exposed has been quarantined and is awaiting test results.

Forecast

Cranking up the heat: Hot days ahead this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a fairly comfortable day on Monday. That will definitely not be the case for the rest of the week.

Latest News

News

Pikeville woman wanted in missing person case; police believe remains are man missing since June

Updated: 12 hours ago
A woman from Pikeville, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the burning of a vehicle where investigators found human remains inside, believed to be a man missing from Pike County since June.

Regional

Gov. Justice reinstates restriction on crowd size

Updated: 12 hours ago
Groups larger than 25 can no longer gather in the state, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.

News

Pineville man arrested for having $30,000 worth of meth

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Knox County deputies arrested a Pineville man on meth trafficking charges this past weekend.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Oldest living Kentuckian celebrates 111th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A woman in Prestonsburg marked yet another milestone birthday over the weekend.

State

Governor calling for caution as more cases in children develop

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor spent a portion of his Monday afternoon talking about children and the growing number of cases the state is handling.