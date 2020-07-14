Lexington bar owner says customers have adjusted well to the face mask mandate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since reopening at the end of June, wearing a face mask inside Bluegrass Tavern was always optional for customers.

But, that changed Friday with Governor Andy Beshear’s statewide mask order.

“Prior to the mandate, it was probably 85 percent of people coming in without a mask or they have it on but they would instantly take it off when they walked in just to talk to the bartender,” Owner Sean Ebbitt said. “So, it’s completely changed.”

Fortunately for Ebbitt, the change came with little to no push back.

He said since Friday he’s had zero problems with customers refusing to wear a mask.

“There’s just been a few people who either forgot to wear a mask or maybe weren’t aware of how the mandate was taking place at that time,” Ebbitt said. “We’ve been actually selling masks for a dollar for the very few people who have forgotten.”

While they may not be the most comfortable accessory to wear while going out, Ebbitt said they have been a huge comfort to him and his staff.

“For us, the repercussions if someone comes in here and unknowingly they have it and they pass it on to one of the staff members, we have to shut down,” Ebbitt said. “There’s a big financial impact and health impact for everyone who works here.”

It’s an extra shot of safety that seems to be easily taken by bartenders and customers.

