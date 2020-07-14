Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY LAWMAKER

Kentucky lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee says he tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Twitter post Monday night, Republican state Sen. Max Wise says he began experiencing “very mild symptoms” last Thursday and was tested the next day. He says both tests came back positive. Since then, he says he has “felt fine” and is no longer experiencing any symptoms. Wise says he'll self-quarantine until he's released by his local health department. The Campbellsville lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. During his quarantine, he'll handle communications online and participate in committee meetings remotely.

STEEL PROCESSING PLANT

Steel processing plant to open Kentucky facility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a steel processing company plans to open a facility in Kentucky that will level and cut steel for customers in the Ohio Valley region. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Chicago-based Feralloy Corp. will lease a 60,000-square-foot facility on Nucor Steel Gallatin’s campus near Ghent and employ 30 workers. Beshear says he is thankful for the investment during an uncertain time. Feralloy will receive steel coils directly from Nucor’s mill, then cut and level them into sheets. Operations are scheduled to begin in October with one shift of 15 employees and expand soon after.

HEALTH INSURANCE-KENTUCKY

Beshear: Reviving insurance exchange to reap bigger savings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says relaunching the state's health insurance exchange will result in bigger savings than originally anticipated. Kentuckians now using the federal site to obtain health coverage pay about $9 million to $10 million a year to the government through a surcharge. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the federal government has notified Kentucky it's raising that amount to $15 million. In contrast, Beshear says reviving the state-based exchange will cost about $5 million, and operating it will cost about $2 million a year. Beshear says he hopes those savings will be passed along to people who buy health plans through the exchange.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

Judge declines to block rulings on COVID-19 restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court judge has upheld lower-court rulings blocking some of the governor's executive orders dealing with crowd sizes amid the coronavirus outbreak. It was a setback for Gov. Andy Beshear as the state deals with rising COVID-19 cases. Judge Glenn Acree declined to overturn rulings that struck down Beshear’s orders restricting crowd sizes at Florence Speedway and at agritourism businesses as well as class sizes at day care centers. Acree’s rulings involved cases from two circuit courts. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says with coronavirus cases surging nationally, it's not the time to ignore guidance from health care experts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TUITION CAP

University of Kentucky to cap tuition, fees in fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students. The move was announced last week by UK President Eli Capilouto as a way to ensure fairness and consistency for students during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said it should result in reduced payments for many. With more classes offered online due to the pandemic, many undergraduate students would pay higher tuition and mandatory fees than they would with more in-class options. Capilouto said the cap is an effort to ensure fairness and affordability.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION PILL

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ruled Monday that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the pandemic's circumstances. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May to challenge the rule.