Advertisement

Ky. Teachers Advisory Council meets to discuss upcoming school year

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With school right around the corner, questions are being asked about how in-person classes will be handled.

Tuesday, members of the Kentucky Teachers Advisory Council met via zoom and laid out the guidelines for classes to resume.

A prevalent set of guidelines was seen throughout the presentations focusing on social distancing, masks, handwashing and still getting kids a quality in-class experience.

“I know there’s a lot of anxiety out there. That’s to be expected,” said Kevin Brown, TAC Commissioner. “There’s anxiety all over the country right now as we approach starting to get back to school. There are somethings we will have answers for today and there are other things we don’t have answers for.”

And plans can change on a dime, but one thing is for certain. Students and teachers will be reunited again in a matter of weeks, hopefully in person.

“If teachers, and administrators, if educators, and all hands on deck come in with a positive attitude, our students are going to feed off of that,” said one TAC board member. “Six feet is not that far. It’s really not.”

“It’s a complicated picture until you throw a schedule on it and then everybody knows when they’re supposed to do, you know, what particular activity that may be helpful,” said Kay Kennedy, TAC board member.

Tuesday, representatives put those guidelines to more specific areas like transportation, food services, and in-class instructions.

For example, students will have to wear masks when they come back to school if they’re in the first grade or beyond. Lunchtimes and dismissal times could need to be staggered to accommodate social distancing. And teachers might have to limit class size to make sure students stay 6 feet apart.

“This is not the responsibility of a student, it’s not the responsibility of the superintendent, it’s not the responsibility of a principal or teacher, it’s all of our responsibility,” said TAC board member Paul Prater.

Commissioner Kevin Brown did say that some school districts can look to start the year with NTI learning or a hybrid of NTI and in-person classes. School districts should discuss that with their local health department.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Gov. Northam announces efforts to enforce mask mandate in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Businesses not enforcing masks and physical distancing among patrons could find themselves stripped of permits and licenses, the governor warned.

Forecast

Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

Regional

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

News

Pikeville Medical Center weight loss surgery ‘changing lives’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Harlan County sees more COVID-19 cases in 3 days than first 4 months 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Additional Hazard athletes test positive for COVID-19 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Kentucky man meets with President Donald Trump about addiction

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrests made, one pending in Knox County burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two arrests have been made in connection to a burglary in Corbin on July 7th.

Crime

KSP: Man wanted for kidnapping, rape charges in Kentucky arrested in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man with Tennessee Plates is wanted by KSP in connection to crimes committed in Powell and Menifee counties.

National

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.