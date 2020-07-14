Ky. Teachers Advisory Council meets to discuss upcoming school year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With school right around the corner, questions are being asked about how in-person classes will be handled.

Tuesday, members of the Kentucky Teachers Advisory Council met via zoom and laid out the guidelines for classes to resume.

A prevalent set of guidelines was seen throughout the presentations focusing on social distancing, masks, handwashing and still getting kids a quality in-class experience.

“I know there’s a lot of anxiety out there. That’s to be expected,” said Kevin Brown, TAC Commissioner. “There’s anxiety all over the country right now as we approach starting to get back to school. There are somethings we will have answers for today and there are other things we don’t have answers for.”

And plans can change on a dime, but one thing is for certain. Students and teachers will be reunited again in a matter of weeks, hopefully in person.

“If teachers, and administrators, if educators, and all hands on deck come in with a positive attitude, our students are going to feed off of that,” said one TAC board member. “Six feet is not that far. It’s really not.”

“It’s a complicated picture until you throw a schedule on it and then everybody knows when they’re supposed to do, you know, what particular activity that may be helpful,” said Kay Kennedy, TAC board member.

Tuesday, representatives put those guidelines to more specific areas like transportation, food services, and in-class instructions.

For example, students will have to wear masks when they come back to school if they’re in the first grade or beyond. Lunchtimes and dismissal times could need to be staggered to accommodate social distancing. And teachers might have to limit class size to make sure students stay 6 feet apart.

“This is not the responsibility of a student, it’s not the responsibility of the superintendent, it’s not the responsibility of a principal or teacher, it’s all of our responsibility,” said TAC board member Paul Prater.

Commissioner Kevin Brown did say that some school districts can look to start the year with NTI learning or a hybrid of NTI and in-person classes. School districts should discuss that with their local health department.

