KY Lottery
KY Lottery
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
JS-QS-6C-6H-8S
(JS, QS, 6C, 6H, 8S)
08-10-17-18, Cash Ball: 2
(eight, ten, seventeen, eighteen; Cash Ball: two)
09-13-34-36-46, Lucky Ball: 10
(nine, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
2-3-0-4
(two, three, zero, four)
1-4-1-8
(one, four, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $87 million