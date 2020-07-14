Advertisement

Kentucky man meets with President Donald Trump about addiction

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky saw an increase in overdose rates since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Kenneth Bearden from Louisville was addicted for 13 years and overdosed around 30 times.

Bearden started using drugs at a young age. He overdosed seven times during the summer alone when he was just 11-years-old.

“At least a dozen of those times I’ve had police officers there on-site administering Narcan saving my life,” Bearden recalled.

Bearden is now recovered and is with the Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) Louisville Community Liaison. He works to helps others find a path to recovery.

His story made it all the way to the White House.

On Monday, he met with President Donald Trump to discuss overdoses and his life story.

Kenneth Bearden's story

Kenneth Bearden has battled substance abuse since the age of 11, and suffered over 30 overdoses—with law enforcement officers reviving him 10+ times. Kenneth is now 6 years sober, and is dedicated to advocating for individuals and families who suffer from substance abuse.

Posted by The White House on Monday, July 13, 2020

“My experience at the White House has been wonderfully amazing, as I am humbled, and honored, to hold this space for those we have lost, those who still suffer, and for those in recovery,” said Bearden.

Bearden now has a full-time job, custody of his son, owns his house and is nearing completion of his Bachelor’s degree. He wants those in addiction to know that there is opportunity awaiting.

If you seek help there is a 24/7 addiction hotline at (606) 638-0938. ARC also offers a confidential chat function at arccenters.com.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Gov. Northam announces efforts to enforce mask mandate in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Businesses not enforcing masks and physical distancing among patrons could find themselves stripped of permits and licenses, the governor warned.

Forecast

Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

Regional

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

News

Pikeville Medical Center weight loss surgery ‘changing lives’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Harlan County sees more COVID-19 cases in 3 days than first 4 months 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Additional Hazard athletes test positive for COVID-19 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Kentucky man meets with President Donald Trump about addiction

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrests made, one pending in Knox County burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two arrests have been made in connection to a burglary in Corbin on July 7th.

Crime

KSP: Man wanted for kidnapping, rape charges in Kentucky arrested in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man with Tennessee Plates is wanted by KSP in connection to crimes committed in Powell and Menifee counties.

National

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.