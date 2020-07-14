Kentucky man meets with President Donald Trump about addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky saw an increase in overdose rates since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Kenneth Bearden from Louisville was addicted for 13 years and overdosed around 30 times.

Bearden started using drugs at a young age. He overdosed seven times during the summer alone when he was just 11-years-old.

“At least a dozen of those times I’ve had police officers there on-site administering Narcan saving my life,” Bearden recalled.

Bearden is now recovered and is with the Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) Louisville Community Liaison. He works to helps others find a path to recovery.

His story made it all the way to the White House.

On Monday, he met with President Donald Trump to discuss overdoses and his life story.

“My experience at the White House has been wonderfully amazing, as I am humbled, and honored, to hold this space for those we have lost, those who still suffer, and for those in recovery,” said Bearden.

Bearden now has a full-time job, custody of his son, owns his house and is nearing completion of his Bachelor’s degree. He wants those in addiction to know that there is opportunity awaiting.

If you seek help there is a 24/7 addiction hotline at (606) 638-0938. ARC also offers a confidential chat function at arccenters.com.

