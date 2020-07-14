John Calipari “confident” NCAA will approve Olivier Sarr’s transfer waiver

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Olivier Sarr’s eligibility for the 2020-21 college basketball season is still up in the air. The Wake Forest transfer applied for a waiver to be immediately eligible for Kentucky and hasn’t heard anything back yet. In his Zoom news conference on Tuesday, John Calipari says he feels confident that Sarr will be approved.

“Olivier’s stuff has been in, we’re waiting to hear. We feel confident, but you never know until you hear it’s good to go. He’s got a great case, but we’ll wait to hear,” Calipari said.

Calipari also said that because Sarr’s case is a high profile one, the NCAA will pay more attention to it to make sure they get the decision right.

“What they do is they’ll red flag it because it’s Kentucky, it’s Olivier Sarr, who’s one of the best transfer players. They’ll want to make sure, ‘Let’s really make sure we have this right,' and it may take more time.” Calipari said. “I don’t think we’ll be treated any different, I know they don’t treat it any different than any other case. But it’s more of a high profile case so they’ll look at it closer.”

Calipari and Kentucky are hopeful that Sarr gets approved. The Wildcats have a history of high profile transfers leaving Lexington and getting approved immediately - guys like Jemarl Baker, Johnny Juzang and Quade Green.

“We have an idea because every kid that leaves us is ruled eligible right away, so we know what it is,” Calipari said.

Sarr averaged 13.7 points and nine rebounds per game for the Demon Deacons last season.

