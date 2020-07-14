Hot and steamy Wednesday ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The temperatures will climb heading into your Wednesday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will continue to see those mostly clear skies with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Steamy temperatures return Wednesday. The good news? We’ll see the nice sunshine throughout the day! The bad news? Highs will be in the lower 90s. Overnight lows won’t feel much better with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Extended Forecast

Yes, the hot and humid weather continues into the end of the week and into the weekend.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s Thursday and Friday with the chance for some scattered showers and storms. It looks like a weak cold front moves in bringing these storms, but this cold front will not bring us a cool down.

Temperatures will top out into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s for the weekend. The chance for some scattered showers and storms linger as well. It’ll be so hot and humid that we cannot rule out a pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day.

