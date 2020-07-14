Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee says he tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Twitter post Monday night, Republican state Sen. Max Wise says he began experiencing “very mild symptoms” last Thursday and was tested the next day. He says both tests came back positive. Since then, he says he has “felt fine” and is no longer experiencing any symptoms. Wise says he'll self-quarantine until he's released by his local health department. The Campbellsville lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. During his quarantine, he'll handle communications online and participate in committee meetings remotely.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a steel processing company plans to open a facility in Kentucky that will level and cut steel for customers in the Ohio Valley region. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Chicago-based Feralloy Corp. will lease a 60,000-square-foot facility on Nucor Steel Gallatin’s campus near Ghent and employ 30 workers. Beshear says he is thankful for the investment during an uncertain time. Feralloy will receive steel coils directly from Nucor’s mill, then cut and level them into sheets. Operations are scheduled to begin in October with one shift of 15 employees and expand soon after.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says relaunching the state's health insurance exchange will result in bigger savings than originally anticipated. Kentuckians now using the federal site to obtain health coverage pay about $9 million to $10 million a year to the government through a surcharge. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the federal government has notified Kentucky it's raising that amount to $15 million. In contrast, Beshear says reviving the state-based exchange will cost about $5 million, and operating it will cost about $2 million a year. Beshear says he hopes those savings will be passed along to people who buy health plans through the exchange.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court judge has upheld lower-court rulings blocking some of the governor's executive orders dealing with crowd sizes amid the coronavirus outbreak. It was a setback for Gov. Andy Beshear as the state deals with rising COVID-19 cases. Judge Glenn Acree declined to overturn rulings that struck down Beshear’s orders restricting crowd sizes at Florence Speedway and at agritourism businesses as well as class sizes at day care centers. Acree’s rulings involved cases from two circuit courts. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says with coronavirus cases surging nationally, it's not the time to ignore guidance from health care experts.