Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer writes that Bubba Wallace deserves a slot in Wednesday night's $1 million All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. He can get into the 20-driver field by either winning one of three stages or he can be voted in by fans. Fryer writes that Wallace deserves the slot because he has done well on the track with his underfunded Richard Petty Motorsports team. He has also done so under enormous pressure. He is NASCAR's only Black driver at the top level and has championed racial equality.

UNDATED (AP) — Ken Church, who rode over 2,000 winners during a 20-year career that included four mounts in the Kentucky Derby, has died. He was 90. Church was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago at the retirement facility where he lived in Reno, Nevada, and was taken to a hospital. His daughter, Debbie Anderson, says he contracted COVID-19 there and died. Church's best finish in the Kentucky Derby was fifth place in 1950 aboard Oil Capitol. The Canadian-born jockey won five straight races in one day at Chicago's old Washington Park on June 10, 1952.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northwestern vice president Jim Phillips has been named chairman of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season. He will succeed Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart. Phillips is in his fourth year on the committee and will spend the upcoming season as vice chairman. The current chairman, Duke athletic director Kevin White, will rotate off the committee on Sept. 1.