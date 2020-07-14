Advertisement

Governor calling for caution as more cases in children develop

The Governor spent a portion of his Monday afternoon talking about children and the growing number of cases the state is handling.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- Governor Andy Beshear spent a portion of his Monday afternoon talking about children and the growing number of cases the state is handling.

The Governor reported 11 new cases in children Monday.

Meanwhile, rural communities try to manage the fairly new demographic. In Harrison County, four children from the same family tested positive after traveling. Knott County is currently handling three cases in babies under one-year-old.

Dr. Steven J. Stack says it's not surprising but needs to be watched closely, especially as more children and teens begin practicing for summer and fall sports.

"Youth athletics has been shown to be a really rapid spreader of this," said Stack. "Most of the time the students come back together and play their sports, we've found it in football teams and cheerleaders and weight rooms. The thing is - you get close to people - it spreads."

Daycares continue to be watched closely as the Governor says it is not the time to shut any of the facilities down again. On Monday Governor released numbers showing 20 staff members and nine children have tested positive since the reopening in June.

While a mortality rate among children is low, Dr. Stack worries the repercussion of the virus spreading among children.

“How many grandkids will take this home to grandparents and how many people will be hospitalized, and how many people will die as a result,” said Stack.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

VDH: 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new cases in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
13 of new cases reported Tuesday came from Buchanan, Lee and Wise County.

State

Kentucky lawmaker files bill to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A Kentucky lawmaker who has been fighting to get unemployment offices reopened across the Commonwealth has pre-filed a bill to address her efforts.

Regional

Tennessee draws about 3,000 poll workers for Aug. 6 primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
Poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older.

Regional

Wise County office closed after staff potentially exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
The person has who was directly exposed has been quarantined and is awaiting test results.

Forecast

Cranking up the heat: Hot days ahead this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a fairly comfortable day on Monday. That will definitely not be the case for the rest of the week.

Latest News

News

Pikeville woman wanted in missing person case; police believe remains are man missing since June

Updated: 12 hours ago
A woman from Pikeville, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the burning of a vehicle where investigators found human remains inside, believed to be a man missing from Pike County since June.

Regional

Gov. Justice reinstates restriction on crowd size

Updated: 12 hours ago
Groups larger than 25 can no longer gather in the state, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.

News

Pineville man arrested for having $30,000 worth of meth

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Knox County deputies arrested a Pineville man on meth trafficking charges this past weekend.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Oldest living Kentuckian celebrates 111th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A woman in Prestonsburg marked yet another milestone birthday over the weekend.