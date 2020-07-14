Advertisement

Ford unveils new line of Broncos

Ford has unveiled its new line of Broncos.
Ford has unveiled its new line of Broncos.(Source: Ford Motor Company/CNN)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Bronco is back after a nearly 25-year production hiatus.

Ford unveiled its new line of the SUV during an online event Monday night.

There are three versions: A two-door version, a four-door version, and a small off-roader called the “Bronco Sport.”

The vehicles will be available next year. Pricing information can be found on Ford’s website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.”

Latest News

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

National

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in the metro Denver county.

Coronavirus

Virus concerns spur renewed efforts to fight outbreaks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and DENNIS PASSA
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.

Regional

VDH: 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new cases in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
13 of new cases reported Tuesday came from Buchanan, Lee and Wise County.

Latest News

National

Excavations begin for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Updated: 1 hour ago
Excavations began Monday at a cemetery where experts are searching for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National

Officer killed while chasing suspect in Seattle suburb

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

National

Caught on camera: Officer saves choking baby in Sterling Heights

Updated: 1 hour ago
It shows the Sterling Heights, Mich. officer meeting the family outside their home. One of them is holding the 3-week-old girl, who is not breathing.

National

Search begins for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Excavation began in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National Politics

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darlene Superville
The new ad campaign has been in the works for some time but has taken on new urgency after the coronavirus pandemic cost millions of people their jobs.

National

Police catch suspect in killing of officer in Seattle suburb

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they've arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.