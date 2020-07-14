Fence to be built around Governor’s Mansion following protest activity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The office of Governor Andy Beshear confirms that a fence will be built around the Governor’s Mansion following an event with protesters at the property.

This comes after an event on May 24, where armed protesters crossed over barriers to stand on the front porch of the mansion in protest of COVID-19 restrictions and the Beshear administration.

The group chanted through a windowpane of the mansion, requesting for Governor Beshear to come outside. Beshear mentioned in a press conference later that week it was inches from where he and the First Lady raise their two young children.

Protesters then hung the Governor in effigy on Capitol grounds. Governor Beshear said in a conference that the group responsible was part of the Three Percenters.

The fencing was requested by Kentucky State Police executive security for the safety of the current and future first families within the mansion.

