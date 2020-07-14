Cranking up the heat: Hot days ahead this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fairly comfortable day on Monday. That will definitely not be the case for the rest of the week.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the day off with our constant companion these days, patchy dense fog. That will give way to sunshine and an upward trend in temperatures. We are heading toward the upper 80s today. It would not surprise me if someone pushes the 90-degree mark. It will feel like the low 90s at times when you factor in the heat index. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and more fog late. We’ll drop down into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Much of the seven-day forecast can be summed up in one word: Hot. From Wednesday all the way into next week, the high every single day is forecast to be 90 degrees or hotter. That’s a long stretch of heat and humidity.

The sunshine will continue on Wednesday and highs will push their way into the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the heat index, we could get close to top the 100-degree mark at times, so heat precautions need to be taken the next several days.

We add our daily heat of the day rain chances back in on Thursday and those stick around through the weekend. We will also stay in the low 90s for highs through the beginning of the new work week. Dog days are here for sure. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s each night.

Don’t forget these tips and make sure you use them over the next several days! Keep an eye on each other!

