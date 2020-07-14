Advertisement

Cranking up the heat: Hot days ahead this week

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fairly comfortable day on Monday. That will definitely not be the case for the rest of the week.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the day off with our constant companion these days, patchy dense fog. That will give way to sunshine and an upward trend in temperatures. We are heading toward the upper 80s today. It would not surprise me if someone pushes the 90-degree mark. It will feel like the low 90s at times when you factor in the heat index. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and more fog late. We’ll drop down into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Much of the seven-day forecast can be summed up in one word: Hot. From Wednesday all the way into next week, the high every single day is forecast to be 90 degrees or hotter. That’s a long stretch of heat and humidity.

The sunshine will continue on Wednesday and highs will push their way into the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the heat index, we could get close to top the 100-degree mark at times, so heat precautions need to be taken the next several days.

We add our daily heat of the day rain chances back in on Thursday and those stick around through the weekend. We will also stay in the low 90s for highs through the beginning of the new work week. Dog days are here for sure. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s each night.

Don’t forget these tips and make sure you use them over the next several days! Keep an eye on each other!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days.
Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days.(WYMT)

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 13, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Register for the 2020 virtual Weather Spotter Class

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The WYMT Weather Team is partnering with the National Weather Service to host a virtual Weather Spotter Class.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - July 13, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Forecast

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - July 13, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Forecast

Heating up this week, more sunshine on the way

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Today was super nice and comfortable temperature-wise, but that will change heading into the rest of the week.

Forecast

Drying out and heating up this week

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a somewhat stormy weekend, high pressure takes over the first part of the week. Get ready, some of the hottest weather of the summer is potentially on the way.

Weather

Thunderstorms this evening, hot weather next week

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
A tough forecast into this evening as the possibility remains for showers and storms.

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-July 14th, 2020

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-July 14th, 2020

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - July 13, 2020

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four