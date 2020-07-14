Advertisement

COVID-19 cases makes it way to first responders in Clay County

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As cases of COVID-19 go up in our region, the virus has infected some first responders in Clay County. Overall the county has 31 active cases, six probable cases and out of those three are hospitalized.

“This really draws our attention to the fact that it can be anyone who is exposed to COVID-19 and who develops a case of COVID-19,” said Chrisitie Green, Health Director with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department. ”We are very concerned when we find cases in our first responders.”

Those positive cases include two deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, one officer with the Manchester Police Department and one 911 dispatcher with the county.

“We are concerned about their safety and they are too but in fact our law enforcement are more concerned with the risk that they pose to the public,” she said.

Speaking with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson he says, ”We were hoping it wouldn’t happen but I did.”

The first deputy contracted the virus from a family member then passing it along to a coworker on his shift.

“We are glad we caught it,” said Robinson.

Green working with all law enforcement agencies to do constant symptom testing.

“Implementing a strict version of that so that our law enforcement officers are monitoring their symptoms at home and potentially reporting them before they report for their shift,” she said.

Yet Robinson said his deputies showed no symptoms,”It makes it scary we are just now seeing the effects that big cities have had for months. You have no symptoms at all. You could be walking around and giving it to other people. It may be death to somebody else.”

Robinson says deputies will now ride alone in cruisers as well as wear masks in every situation. They will continue to social distance, use hand sanitizer and wash their hands.

" I just hope people will use common sense, " said Robinson. “We were glad to get on it from the start so we can stop it so we didn’t cripple this agency."

Hoping to limit the spread of what damage is done.

