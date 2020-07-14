Advertisement

Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows’ diets, reducing cow farts

The chain believes it can reduce a cow's daily methane emissions by about 33%
Burger King has partnered with top scientists to develop and test a new diet for cows, which according to initial study results, on average reduces up to 33% of cows' daily methane emissions.
Burger King has partnered with top scientists to develop and test a new diet for cows, which according to initial study results, on average reduces up to 33% of cows' daily methane emissions.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows.

The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovine contributions to climate change. By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cow's daily methane emissions by about 33%.

Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains.

Greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector made up 9.9% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Of that amount, methane emissions from livestock (called enteric fermentation) comprised more than a quarter of the emissions from the agriculture sector.

With an over-the-top social media campaign that teeters between vulgarity and science (sprinkled with more vulgarity), Burger King is banking on the heightened awareness of climate change and its responsibility to limit its own role.

According to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about two out of three Americans say corporations have a responsibility to combat climate change. The gravitational pull of climate change is increasingly finding its way onto the national political stage.

Potential customers are also cutting down on the amount of meat they consume, citing both environmental and dietary concerns. Burger King and rival McDonald's have added meat alternatives to their menus.

Two years ago McDonald's said it was taking steps to cut the greenhouse gases it emits. It tweaked the manner in which the beef in its Big Macs and Quarter Pounders was produced. The company said at the time that it expected the changes to prevent 150 million metric tons (165 million tons) of greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere by 2030.

Burger King worked with scientists at the Autonomous University at the State of Mexico and at the University of California, Davis to test and develop its formula of adding 100 grams of lemongrass leaves to the cows’ daily diets. Preliminary tests indicate that the lemongrass leaves help the cows release less methane as they digest their food.

On Tuesday, Burger King introduced its Reduced Methane Emissions Beef Whopper, made with beef sourced from cows that emit reduced methane, in select restaurants in Miami, New York, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles, while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CDC says face masks are key to reopening schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
The World Health Organization says there are 23 potential COVID-19 vaccines in the human testing process globally.

National

'He didn't deserve that': Father speaks out after 1-year-old killed in alleged DUI crash

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Police say the boy's mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection.

National

Mother charged with DUI in crash that killed 1-year-old son in Las Vegas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say the mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which severed off the right half of her car.

National

Boy, 1, killed in Las Vegas car crash; mother charged with drunken, reckless driving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police say the mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which severed off the right half of her car.

Regional

Gov. Northam announces efforts to enforce mask mandate in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Businesses not enforcing masks and physical distancing among patrons could find themselves stripped of permits and licenses, the governor warned.

Latest News

Forecast

Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

National

Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

Updated: 3 hours ago
The man decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million. He plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Regional

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

National Politics

Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

News

Pikeville Medical Center weight loss surgery ‘changing lives’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11