Additional Hazard athletes test positive for COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky River District Health Department announced Friday, July 10th that a total of nine players and an assistant coach from Hazard High School tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials with the health department confirmed a total of 15 students, two members of the coaching staff and 10 cases related through contact tracing.

Scott Lockard, KRDHD Public Health Director, says they are learning more about the virus all the time.

“Any type of situation where we have a mass gathering of individuals there is a big change for the spread of COVID-19,” said Lockard. “This virus is a new virus so we don’t know everything about it. So sometimes the plan we may have laid out we should be a little more conservative in our planning process.”

Lockard also says that the school district has been compliant and helpful throughout the process.

“They had some very good plans laid out and I think this is a lesson for all of us and for all of our school systems going into the fall and bringing kids back is that regardless of how good your plans are the human factor is at play,” said Lockard. “In other counties, this is again a wake-up call for us that we need to be very very diligent in adherence to our plan.”

Hazard Independent Schools released a statement saying “As we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19, we have received notification that there have been a few more student-athletes that have tested positive for COVID-19. We have been in constant communication with officials from KRDHD and continuing to discuss our enhanced procedures for preventing of the spread of COVID-19. We continue to disinfect and sanitize all surfaces. Practices have been suspended until further notice. We will continue to follow all recommendations from KRDHD to ensure that coaches and student-athletes remain safe and healthy.”

School officials say all practices are suspended until further notice.

