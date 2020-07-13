Advertisement

Woman runs across 4 lanes of traffic, jumps in canal to rescue drowning Ore. toddler

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ/CNN) - A woman who rescued a 2-year-old boy after she saw him run across an Oregon highway and fall into a canal says a higher power put her in the right place at the right time.

Bailey Vardanega was driving Tuesday evening along Highway 97 in Redmond, Oregon, when she saw the father of a 2-year-old boy flagging down drivers. She then saw the toddler run across the highway and fall into an irrigation canal.

“I’m grateful that I reacted,” Vardanega said. “I’m grateful I got to listen to God and have him tell me what to do and have the opportunity to save someone.”

Vardanega left her car and crossed four lanes of traffic to follow after the boy. She ended up diving into the canal herself to rescue him.

“My legs were faster than I’ve ever run, and I swam more aggressive than I ever swam,” Vardanega said. “God’s in control. He had me in the right place at the right time, and I allowed him to use my body as he needed.”

She brought the 2-year-old to shore. He coughed up some water but was breathing.

Bailey Vardanega crossed four lanes of traffic and dove into a canal to rescue the 2-year-old boy. She says she’s grateful she listened to God and reacted the way she did.
Bailey Vardanega crossed four lanes of traffic and dove into a canal to rescue the 2-year-old boy. She says she’s grateful she listened to God and reacted the way she did.(Source: KTVZ/CNN)

Vardanega, who has two kids of her own, says she’s always in mom mode, and she’s grateful she listened to God and reacted the way she did.

“You don’t think twice on those things. It’s not what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to help one another, especially the innocent that don’t know. That’s what we’re supposed to do,” she said.

Police thanked Vardanega and hailed her as a hero. They say the toddler was being babysat at a nearby home by his grandmother, 51-year-old Jodie Ewing, who didn’t realize he had gone missing.

The boy’s father spotted him running across the highway, as he was walking home from the grocery store.

Ewing was cited for second-degree child neglect.

The case is under review by the state Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office. It is illegal in Oregon to leave a child under age 10 unattended for any period of time that may endanger the child’s health or welfare.

Passerby Saves 2-year-old Who Ran Across Highway 97 and Fell into the Canal On Tuesday July 7, 2020, at approximately...

Posted by Redmond Police Department - OR on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTVZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

National

LIVE UPDATE: Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

Coronavirus

Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Seven Cracker Barrel employees test positive for the coronavirus.

State

Two police officers in Manchester test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Manchester Police Department announced Monday that two of their officers tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Deadly Breathitt County mining accident under investigation

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead following a mining accident in eastern Kentucky.

Latest News

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.

National

LIVE: Update on search for 'Glee' actor Naya Rivera

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
A body was found Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, authorities said.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 277 new cases, four new deaths on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Coronavirus

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

Coronavirus

Press sec.: Trump, Fauci have good relationship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
McEnany: The notion that there's opposition research and that there's Fauci versus the president couldn't be further from the truth.