Well known LIHEAP program extends to new ‘Summer Cooling Program’

Perry County, Ky. (WYMT) -As Kentuckians are already under some financial pressure from the effects of COVID-19, the rise in electric cooling bills is only adding to it. The well-known LIHEAP program, also known as the Low-Income Heat and Energy Assistance Program, is now accepting applications for the new Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Summer Cooling Program.

“With COVID and of course this year we got some additional funding through C.A.R.E.S,” said Rick Baker, Executive Director of LKLP Community Action. “We have actually been running a LIHEAP program continuously since COVID-19 was announced.”

Shutting their offices down to in-person applicants on March 18, 2020.

“Traditionally it’s been in person but with COVID-19 now we’re doing a lot of Telehealth models where we can do it by telephone and or video,” said Baker. Using Zoom to interview applicants, making the process not only faster but also safe.

“They can take pictures of the documentation or hold it up to the screen and we can snapshot it so they don’t even have to come into the office to complete the application.”

There are two components to applying, subsidy and crisis, a first for the program.

While subsidy focuses on your income and your type of housing with benefits ranging from $50-$200.

“The crisis component that can go up to $600 and is for someone who is either at risk of being disconnected or has been disconnected from electricity,” says Baker.

How can you apply for help?

“The first thing to do is to call your local Community Action Agency office no matter which county you are in.” Each agency has a specific set of rules to follow.

The community action agency in Hazard serves Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

“Anyone that applies that’s eligible will be approved for assistance there’s no limit on funding,” he said.

Also allowing higher income limits and increasing the number of those eligible.

Serving Kentuckians year-round.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.