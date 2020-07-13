Advertisement

Washington NFL team changing team name

The team released an official statement on Monday.
In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. (Source: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. (Source: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File) (WTVG)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins are shedding that name effective immediately, the team announced on Monday morning.

A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarizing name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S.

The move came less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder, a boyhood fan of the team who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a “thorough review” amid pressure from sponsors. FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all lined up against the name, which was given to the franchise in 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

Latest News

Sports

Jamar Watson named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Senior outside linebacker is the SEC’s leading returning sack leader for 2020.

Sports

McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative launches with Coach John Calipari as the leading ambassador

Updated: 2 hours ago
The ultimate goal of MLI is to expand the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration.

Sports

Lakers G Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks

Updated: 7 hours ago
The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks, the Lakers said Sunday night. Rondo will have surgery this week.

Sports

UK football players, staff test negative for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Lewis Poore, father of redshirt sophomore kicker Chance Poore, announced on Twitter that all 161 COVID-19 tests on those involved with Kentucky football came back negative.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky Speedway renames track’s primary road to Jimmie Johnson Boulevard

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kentucky Speedway
The track also added special scrim to the fencing along the track infield tunnel that says “Thanks 48”.

Sports

Rookie Cole Custer picks up first career win in wild finish at Quaker State 400

Updated: 22 hours ago
The rookie picked up his first career win on the NASCAR Cup Series after a dramatic finish in the final three laps.

Sports

UK golfers Jacob Cook, María Villanueva Aperribay bring home tour wins

Updated: 23 hours ago
Kentucky golfers Jacob Cook and Maria Villanueva Aperribay brought home summer tournament titles this weekend.

News

Kingdom Come State Park brings rally car racing to Eastern Kentucky in hopes of promoting the region

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Kingdom Come State Park, Harlan County Tourism, Letcher Central Tourism, Backroads of Appalachia and NASA Rally Sport are partnering together to bring rally car racing to eastern Kentucky.

Sports

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey expresses concern over having a college football season this year

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
Sankey said 'We are running out of time' to deal with pandemic as football season nears

Sports

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.