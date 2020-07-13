Advertisement

‘Vaccine hesitancy’ could mean trouble for eventual COVID-19 vaccine

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2019, ‘vaccine hesitancy’ was listed as a top ten global health threat by the World Health Organization.

Many worry those fears could mean trouble for an eventual COVID-19 vaccine here in the US and abroad.

While health experts say a COVID-19 vaccine is needed to return life to normal, a growing number of Americans are concerned about politicians prioritizing speed over safety.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people out there mixing politics with science,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton. “A lot of people citing bad science to confirm beliefs rather than looking at the actual data.”

Dr. Stanton is an ER physician in Lexington and wants to help put concerns about vaccine efficacy to bed.

“Even though it’s hurried, that doesn’t mean it will get a free pass in terms of efficacy and safety testing,” Dr. Stanton said. “We’re not going to see something out there that is dangerous simply because we want something out in front of the public. The FDA is still testing these things they are still having to go through the approval process.”

Unfortunately, Anti-vaccination movements are nothing new.

“We’re seeing a resurgence in diseases we thought were all but eradicated,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, that, of course, increases risk to high-risk populations like young children and the elderly with diseases we thought were almost gone. I think we’ll see the same thing with COVID.”

While many are hopeful we’ll have a vaccine by the end of the year, Dr. Stanton thinks 2021 is a more realistic expectation.

“And the encouragement at that point is that everyone gets it,” Dr. Stanton said. Once I see the efficacy and safety profiles, if there’s decent research and numbers, me and my family members will be first in line when it’s available for our age groups.”

Recent polls have found as few as 50% of Americans are committed to receiving a COVID -19 vaccine at this point. Developing a plan to boost “vaccine confidence” is now a top priority according to leaders at the Centers for Disease Control.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

VDH: 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new cases in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
13 of new cases reported Tuesday came from Buchanan, Lee and Wise County.

State

Kentucky lawmaker files bill to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A Kentucky lawmaker who has been fighting to get unemployment offices reopened across the Commonwealth has pre-filed a bill to address her efforts.

Regional

Tennessee draws about 3,000 poll workers for Aug. 6 primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
Poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older.

Regional

Wise County office closed after staff potentially exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
The person has who was directly exposed has been quarantined and is awaiting test results.

Forecast

Cranking up the heat: Hot days ahead this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a fairly comfortable day on Monday. That will definitely not be the case for the rest of the week.

Latest News

News

Pikeville woman wanted in missing person case; police believe remains are man missing since June

Updated: 12 hours ago
A woman from Pikeville, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the burning of a vehicle where investigators found human remains inside, believed to be a man missing from Pike County since June.

Regional

Gov. Justice reinstates restriction on crowd size

Updated: 12 hours ago
Groups larger than 25 can no longer gather in the state, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.

News

Pineville man arrested for having $30,000 worth of meth

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Knox County deputies arrested a Pineville man on meth trafficking charges this past weekend.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Oldest living Kentuckian celebrates 111th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A woman in Prestonsburg marked yet another milestone birthday over the weekend.

State

Governor calling for caution as more cases in children develop

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor spent a portion of his Monday afternoon talking about children and the growing number of cases the state is handling.