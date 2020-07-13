Advertisement

Super Mario Bros sold in auction for $114,000, sets world record

A Super Mario Bros game set the Video Game World Record after it was sold in an auction for $114,000 Friday.
(KBTX)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
The “highest-grade copy of Super Mario Bros.” broke the world record for the most anyone ever paid for a video game when it was sold during the Heritage Auctions’ Comics and Comic Art Event on July 10.

The unopened copy of the game is the first in the Super Mario Bros. series, according to the auction website.

”The demand for this game was extremely high, and if any lot in the sale could hit a number like that, it was going to be this one,” Heritage Auctions Video Games Director Valarie McLeckie said. “We knew this would be a strong live session, but I don’t think anybody could have anticipated how much bidding action there was on Heritage Live! and the phones. These results only verify Heritage Auctions’ position in this rapidly growing market.”

Other video games went for high bids as well including a Sega Pluto-02 Console Prototype - Sega (c. 1995-1996), which brought a winning bid of $84,000.

“The prototype, from Sega’s cancelled project to create a second model of the Sega Saturn console, never was released to the public before finding a new home Friday,”.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

