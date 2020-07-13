Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell makes three stops across the region

McConnell stopped at Baptist Health Corbin, St. Joseph London, and Rockcastle regional hospital.
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made three stops at hospitals throughout the region on Monday.

McConnell stopped at Baptist Health Corbin, St. Joseph London and Rockcastle Regional Hospital showing his appreciation for frontline healthcare workers and talking about the coronavirus aid, relief and economic security act also known as the CARES ACT.

Anthony Powers, President of Baptist Health Corbin, says the CARES ACT had an impact locally with nearly 10 million dollars going to hospitals specifically.

“It just really helped us to maintain services and be financially stable going forward,” said Powers. “It really sustained us to be able to get through this financial burden. We are still about seven million down in revenue but honestly, the difference between 17 million down and 7 million is astronomical.”

McConnell also touching on how important it is to wear a face mask.

“The healthcare workers on the front lines reminded me of the first responders who ran into the burning buildings after 9/11. They didn’t know how much they were endangering their own health to try and help others,” said McConnell. “Believe me the coronavirus is not involved in American politics. It has no involvement in American politics but we have an obligation as individuals to try to protect ourselves and protect others.”

McConnell finishing his remarks mentioning the possibility of an additional relief package.

“No bill with pass the Senate without liability protection for everyone related to the coronavirus,” said McConnell. “So look for the emphasis of the rest of the bill to be on kids, and jobs in healthcare. "

McConnell says the additional relief package will be brought forward in the next four weeks.

The CARES Act brought nearly $12 billion into the state of Kentucky.

