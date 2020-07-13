Advertisement

UK football players, staff test negative for COVID-19

Lewis Poore, father of redshirt sophomore kicker Chance Poore, announced on Twitter that all 161 COVID-19 tests on those involved with Kentucky football came back negative.
(WKYT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite uncertainty going towards the fall, Kentucky fans received good news on Sunday night. Lewis Poore, father of redshirt sophomore kicker Chance Poore, announced on Twitter that all 161 COVID-19 tests on those involved with Kentucky football came back negative. Monday morning, UK Athletics announced in its release that 166 people involved with UK football (108 players, 58 staff) tested negative.

The tests came after UK initially tested everyone just for the antibodies. The school changed its policy to test for the virus as well. Six out of 106 tested for antibodies came back positive.

Here’s UK Athletics’ full press release on athletes returning to campus.

With the return of members of the men’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer teams in recent weeks in addition to the return of the football team in early June, 150 student-athletes have returned to Lexington to participate in voluntary activities. The men’s soccer team returned to campus late last week and is in the midst of an initial screening process prior to participating in voluntary activities.

UK Athletics continues to adapt its protocols in response to evolving circumstances surrounding the return to activity. Both due to the fact that workouts are changing – in turn making mitigation strategies like social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment more difficult to implement – and to align with the campus testing plan released in June, UK Athletics has implemented proactive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic testing for all student-athletes who have returned.

All 108 members of the football team currently participating in workouts and 58 staff members essential for workouts participated in PCR diagnostic testing last week. Zero tested positive for current COVID-19 infection.

Forty-two student-athletes from the men’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer teams have gone through the initial screening process, with three testing positive for past COVID-19 infection through antibody testing. Additionally, 41 student-athletes and 21 staff members with those teams participated in PCR diagnostic testing. Three tested positive and were required to quarantine in accordance with CDC and local health department guidelines. One student-athlete provided documentation of at-home diagnostic testing.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

