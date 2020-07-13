Register for the 2020 virtual Weather Spotter Class

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Weather Team is partnering with the National Weather Service to host a virtual Weather Spotter Class.

If you have ever whipped your phone out just to take a picture of the scenery, then becoming a weather spotter might just be the thing for you.

The virtual Weather Spotter Class will be held Tuesday, July, 21st at 7 p.m.

You can register for the class here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.