Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Lake Cumberland District Health Department officials announced seven Cracker Barrel employees in Somerset tested positive for COVID 19.

”We believe that they’re taking every precaution that they can. They’ve taken it back to not allow inside dining any longer, to limit their interaction with customers,” said Stuart Spillman the environmental health director at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

WYMT reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment but we were directed to their joint news release with the health department.

Health Department officials believe that this is an instance of workers passing it on to each other.

”As far as we know right now it seems to be community spread however, we are seeing travel-related, travel-associated cases in our district,” said Spillman.

In March, Pulaski County had community spread of COVID-19 at a local church. While that is now under control, county officials are working to get this cluster under control too.

“It’s a challenge. It’s something that through this chaos, all this chaos really is we learn and then we try to put something positive in place to help,” said Deputy Judge Executive Dan Price.

Price says he is proud of the way the county is responding to COVID-19, but it’s something, especially with the new outbreak, that worries him.

”That’s our ultimate concern is people’s health and safety. But, that being said I wonder if any of our employees were there. Did that create something we have to adjust in some of our areas? Road Department, or Animal Control. Those sort of things because were adjusting every day, over the weekend, or every so often we have an employee who says ‘I’ve been around, I have to go quarantine.’ so it’s a challenge,” said Price.

Pulaski County rests on the banks of Lake Cumberland. In the summer months people from out of town flock to the county to spend time on the lakeshore.

While a critical economic driver, and a way for people to social distance, Price reminds all who come to town to stay aware.

”We’re the third-largest geographical county in the state. This is a great place to come and practice social distancing. Enjoy the green space, come visit Lake Cumberland we have several miles, enjoy yourself, but be safe,” said Price.

Both health officials and the deputy judge executive remind people to wear masks and wash their hands often.

