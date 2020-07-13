Advertisement

Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

Seven employees tested positive over the weekend.
By Will Puckett
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Lake Cumberland District Health Department officials announced seven Cracker Barrel employees in Somerset tested positive for COVID 19.

”We believe that they’re taking every precaution that they can. They’ve taken it back to not allow inside dining any longer, to limit their interaction with customers,” said Stuart Spillman the environmental health director at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

WYMT reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment but we were directed to their joint news release with the health department.

Health Department officials believe that this is an instance of workers passing it on to each other.

”As far as we know right now it seems to be community spread however, we are seeing travel-related, travel-associated cases in our district,” said Spillman.

In March, Pulaski County had community spread of COVID-19 at a local church. While that is now under control, county officials are working to get this cluster under control too.

“It’s a challenge. It’s something that through this chaos, all this chaos really is we learn and then we try to put something positive in place to help,” said Deputy Judge Executive Dan Price.

Price says he is proud of the way the county is responding to COVID-19, but it’s something, especially with the new outbreak, that worries him.

”That’s our ultimate concern is people’s health and safety. But, that being said I wonder if any of our employees were there. Did that create something we have to adjust in some of our areas? Road Department, or Animal Control. Those sort of things because were adjusting every day, over the weekend, or every so often we have an employee who says ‘I’ve been around, I have to go quarantine.’ so it’s a challenge,” said Price.

Pulaski County rests on the banks of Lake Cumberland. In the summer months people from out of town flock to the county to spend time on the lakeshore.

While a critical economic driver, and a way for people to social distance, Price reminds all who come to town to stay aware.

”We’re the third-largest geographical county in the state. This is a great place to come and practice social distancing. Enjoy the green space, come visit Lake Cumberland we have several miles, enjoy yourself, but be safe,” said Price.

Both health officials and the deputy judge executive remind people to wear masks and wash their hands often.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

Coronavirus

Virus concerns spur renewed efforts to fight outbreaks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and DENNIS PASSA
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

Coronavirus

3 Arizona teachers contracted COVID-19 while sharing a summer classroom; 1 died

Updated: 2 hours ago
The American Federation of Teachers says it’s not clear districts can safely provide in-person learning for students in the fall.

Coronavirus

White House virus task force member says ‘none of us lie’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, JILL COLVIN, JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Adm. Brett Giroir's comment came a day after Trump shared a Twitter post from a former game show host who, without evidence, accused government medical experts of "lying."

National

Global vaccine plan may allow rich countries to buy more

Updated: 3 hours ago
Activists warn that without stronger attempts to hold political, pharmaceutical and health leaders accountable, vaccines will be hoarded by rich countries in an unseemly race to inoculate their populations first.

Latest News

Coronavirus

California shuts businesses down again as coronavirus cases surge in several states

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
States are dealing with massive spikes in coronavirus cases from sea to shining sea.

National

Some states reinstate coronavirus restrictions as cases keep rising

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Research published this week in the Journal of Adolescent Health says roughly a third of 18- to 25-year-olds are at risk of severe problems from COVID-19.

National

California governor order bars, restaurants, movie theaters to close as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The decision comes after 19 states posted their highest seven-day average for new cases on Sunday.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

National Politics

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.