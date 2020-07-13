Police | Car belonging to missing man’s father found severely burned

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A car that police say belongs to the father of a man who has been missing for roughly a month was found burned this week.

According to the Pikeville Police Department, the car was found in the Shelbiana area near HWY 611.

Tony Conn, Public Information Officer with Pikeville PD, says human remains were found inside, but burned beyond recognition.

The remains were sent to a Kentucky State Police Forensic Lab. Officials say results will take at least two to three weeks.

Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville was last seen driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Impala on June 10. The vehicle has Kentucky tags with the plate number 893 ZNB.

