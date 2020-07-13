McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative launches with Coach John Calipari as the leading ambassador

CLEVELAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The McLendon Foundation announced Monday that the University of Kentucky Head Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari, along with other coaches, partnered with them to help launch the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative.

The McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative (MLI) would help provide minorities a jump-start to their careers.

The ultimate goal of MLI is to expand the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration.

Coach Calipari was selected to be the leading ambassador for the MLI, and is funding five MLI participants each year for the next six years.

“It was really important for me to take a step back these past few weeks and listen. Now it’s time to take action,” Calipari said. “The MLI is about access and opportunity: real-world experience and networking platforms designed to elevate talented young women and men of color who have previously been ignored by a system that lacks diversity and inclusion. For this work, I couldn’t think of a more appropriate vehicle than the McLendon Foundation. I’m excited about where we’re headed and feel this is a great first step toward affecting measurable change in our corner of the world.”

Coach Calipari hopes that other donors and partners match funds and join the initiative.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.