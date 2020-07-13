Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported one new death and 15 new cases from Saturday through Monday. Saturday had 10 new cases, Sunday had three new cases, and Monday had two.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 12 new cases since their last report. New cases include a 29-year-old man and three pediatric cases from Knott County, a 33-year-old woman from Leslie County, four cases under 18 years of age from Perry County, and a 44-year-old man and two cases under 18 years of age from Wolfe County. The health department says a pediatric case is a child who is under 12 years of age. Under 18 means the child is between the ages of 13 and 17.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed six new cases and four recovered cases in Clay County. The Manchester Police Department posted on Facebook saying that two officers tested positive for COVID-19. Jackson County has three new cases. There is one new case, two probable, and three recovered in Rockcastle County.

The Pike County Health Department reported eight new cases Monday bringing the county total to 130. Out of the 130 cases, 24 are active and 103 have recovered. The county has had three deaths. The new cases include a 30-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a minor aged woman, a 48-year-old woman, and a 52-T

The Bell County Health Department confirmed six new cases. That brings the county’s total to 114. 84 cases are active and 30 have recovered. The new cases include a 63-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, a 74-year-old woman, and a 71-year-old woman.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley announced on his Facebook page 19 new cases for the county. That brings the county’s total to 76. 47 cases are active and more than 200 people are in quarantine as a result of coming into contact with positive cases. The health department has connected many of the active cases to the same geographic area of Harlan County. The most active areas are the Dayhoit, Tremont, Wallins and Coldiron communities.

The Knox County Health Department reported 13 new cases Monday. This brings the county’s total to 115.

