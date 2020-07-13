Advertisement

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death on Monday

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported one new death and 15 new cases from Saturday through Monday. Saturday had 10 new cases, Sunday had three new cases, and Monday had two.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 12 new cases since their last report. New cases include a 29-year-old man and three pediatric cases from Knott County, a 33-year-old woman from Leslie County, four cases under 18 years of age from Perry County, and a 44-year-old man and two cases under 18 years of age from Wolfe County. The health department says a pediatric case is a child who is under 12 years of age. Under 18 means the child is between the ages of 13 and 17.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed six new cases and four recovered cases in Clay County. The Manchester Police Department posted on Facebook saying that two officers tested positive for COVID-19. Jackson County has three new cases. There is one new case, two probable, and three recovered in Rockcastle County.

The Pike County Health Department reported eight new cases Monday bringing the county total to 130. Out of the 130 cases, 24 are active and 103 have recovered. The county has had three deaths. The new cases include a 30-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a minor aged woman, a 48-year-old woman, and a 52-T

The Bell County Health Department confirmed six new cases. That brings the county’s total to 114. 84 cases are active and 30 have recovered. The new cases include a 63-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, a 74-year-old woman, and a 71-year-old woman.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley announced on his Facebook page 19 new cases for the county. That brings the county’s total to 76. 47 cases are active and more than 200 people are in quarantine as a result of coming into contact with positive cases. The health department has connected many of the active cases to the same geographic area of Harlan County. The most active areas are the Dayhoit, Tremont, Wallins and Coldiron communities.

The Knox County Health Department reported 13 new cases Monday. This brings the county’s total to 115.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

VDH: 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new cases in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
13 of new cases reported Tuesday came from Buchanan, Lee and Wise County.

State

Kentucky lawmaker files bill to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A Kentucky lawmaker who has been fighting to get unemployment offices reopened across the Commonwealth has pre-filed a bill to address her efforts.

Regional

Tennessee draws about 3,000 poll workers for Aug. 6 primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
Poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older.

Regional

Wise County office closed after staff potentially exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
The person has who was directly exposed has been quarantined and is awaiting test results.

Forecast

Cranking up the heat: Hot days ahead this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a fairly comfortable day on Monday. That will definitely not be the case for the rest of the week.

Latest News

News

Pikeville woman wanted in missing person case; police believe remains are man missing since June

Updated: 12 hours ago
A woman from Pikeville, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the burning of a vehicle where investigators found human remains inside, believed to be a man missing from Pike County since June.

Regional

Gov. Justice reinstates restriction on crowd size

Updated: 12 hours ago
Groups larger than 25 can no longer gather in the state, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.

News

Pineville man arrested for having $30,000 worth of meth

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Knox County deputies arrested a Pineville man on meth trafficking charges this past weekend.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Oldest living Kentuckian celebrates 111th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A woman in Prestonsburg marked yet another milestone birthday over the weekend.

State

Governor calling for caution as more cases in children develop

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor spent a portion of his Monday afternoon talking about children and the growing number of cases the state is handling.