Advertisement

Local business owner discusses national coin shortage, not seeing a big impact yet

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - These small everyday items are now in short supply due to a national shortage.

Ricky Campbell is the Vice President and Senior Loan Officer at Whitaker Bank. He said businesses typically want large quantities of coins, but because of a dropoff in spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a temporary shutdown of one United States mint, banks are not seeing those coins return.

Banks have turned to the Federal Reserve for help, but with so many banks across the country asking for coins, the government began rationing them.

“So far all businesses have been very open once we explain to them that it’s not something we want to do, we truly don’t have any choice,” said Campbell.

There is not a shortage of fresh doughnuts at Pantry Shelf. However, owner Susan Brotherton has felt some of the impacts.

“Last week my bank, my local bank told me they are limited in small coin right now,” said Brotherton.

The store can still receive other coins like quarters, however, it is limited to a number of pennies.

“To $5 worth of pennies a week, we go through $5 in pennies a day,” added Brotherton.

The store is not seeing a big issue yet as most of the regular customers pay with coins already.

“So hopefully that will offset the lack of being able to just go purchase change,” said Brotherton.

One customer even helped the business by selling it coins.

“I had a lady Saturday, that she opened her billfold and like sold them $4 worth of change just like that,” added Brotherton.

Whitaker Bank officials encourage people to take their coins to a local bank to exchange for cash and pay in exact change when shopping.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

VDH: 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new cases in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
13 of new cases reported Tuesday came from Buchanan, Lee and Wise County.

State

Kentucky lawmaker files bill to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A Kentucky lawmaker who has been fighting to get unemployment offices reopened across the Commonwealth has pre-filed a bill to address her efforts.

Regional

Tennessee draws about 3,000 poll workers for Aug. 6 primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
Poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older.

Regional

Wise County office closed after staff potentially exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
The person has who was directly exposed has been quarantined and is awaiting test results.

Forecast

Cranking up the heat: Hot days ahead this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a fairly comfortable day on Monday. That will definitely not be the case for the rest of the week.

Latest News

News

Pikeville woman wanted in missing person case; police believe remains are man missing since June

Updated: 12 hours ago
A woman from Pikeville, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the burning of a vehicle where investigators found human remains inside, believed to be a man missing from Pike County since June.

Regional

Gov. Justice reinstates restriction on crowd size

Updated: 12 hours ago
Groups larger than 25 can no longer gather in the state, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.

News

Pineville man arrested for having $30,000 worth of meth

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Knox County deputies arrested a Pineville man on meth trafficking charges this past weekend.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Oldest living Kentuckian celebrates 111th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A woman in Prestonsburg marked yet another milestone birthday over the weekend.

State

Governor calling for caution as more cases in children develop

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor spent a portion of his Monday afternoon talking about children and the growing number of cases the state is handling.