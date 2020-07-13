Local business owner discusses national coin shortage, not seeing a big impact yet

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - These small everyday items are now in short supply due to a national shortage.

Ricky Campbell is the Vice President and Senior Loan Officer at Whitaker Bank. He said businesses typically want large quantities of coins, but because of a dropoff in spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a temporary shutdown of one United States mint, banks are not seeing those coins return.

Banks have turned to the Federal Reserve for help, but with so many banks across the country asking for coins, the government began rationing them.

“So far all businesses have been very open once we explain to them that it’s not something we want to do, we truly don’t have any choice,” said Campbell.

There is not a shortage of fresh doughnuts at Pantry Shelf. However, owner Susan Brotherton has felt some of the impacts.

“Last week my bank, my local bank told me they are limited in small coin right now,” said Brotherton.

The store can still receive other coins like quarters, however, it is limited to a number of pennies.

“To $5 worth of pennies a week, we go through $5 in pennies a day,” added Brotherton.

The store is not seeing a big issue yet as most of the regular customers pay with coins already.

“So hopefully that will offset the lack of being able to just go purchase change,” said Brotherton.

One customer even helped the business by selling it coins.

“I had a lady Saturday, that she opened her billfold and like sold them $4 worth of change just like that,” added Brotherton.

Whitaker Bank officials encourage people to take their coins to a local bank to exchange for cash and pay in exact change when shopping.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.