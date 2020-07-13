Kentucky counties announced that will undergo post-primary election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday the six counties that will undergo post-primary election audits.

Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to administer post-election audits to at least five percent of Kentucky’s randomly selected counties.

“Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentuckians cast an unprecedented number of absentee ballots in the June primary election,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Now more than ever, post-election audits are an essential tool that must be employed to protect the integrity of Kentucky’s elections, and my Department of Criminal Investigations stands ready to do our part by conducting inquires in these counties.”

The six counties selected for this election are Daviess, Floyd, Monroe, Logan, Simpson and Cumberland.

The Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will conduct independent inquiries to uncover any irregularities in the June 2020 primary election.

Once the audits have been completed, DCI investigators will report the results to each county’s grand jury, who will then relay the information to the chief circuit judge.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.