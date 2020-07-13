Johnson Central receives 2019 state championship rings

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Seven months ago, Johnson Central defeated Boyle County, 21-20 in the Class 4A state championship game. This past week, the Golden Eagles received their championship rings.

“The seniors got to design the rings, so that was a fun process in itself, and it was exciting to get out here and be with the guys and see what these babies look like,” Ryley Preece said, Class of 2020 quarterback for the Golden Eagles.

For the Class of 2020, the titles bookend their football careers after winning a state championship in 2016 during their freshman year. The Golden Eagles have also made the championship game for the past five years, all four of there’s in high school.

“Yeah that’s pretty awesome. Coming into high school, we didn’t really expect to go to four state championships, let alone win two of them,” Class of 2020 running back and linebacker Devin Johnson said. “Going out and winning our senior year state championship is pretty awesome.”

As these seniors go off on their different paths in college, the seniors will remember their time wearing the black and gold.

“There’s nothing like Friday night here in Johnson County,” Preece said on his experience.

“We have a great atmosphere. Just the intensity in the locker room, on the field. Just Friday nights all together,” Johnson added.

Both Preece and Johnson will play college sports, as many of the 12 seniors who played football at Johnson Central will. Preece is going to Morehead State to play baseball, while Johnson heads up to Ohio to play football and Youngstown State.

As those seniors move on, the returning Golden Eagles will go for back-to-back rings and a sixth straight state championship appearance. To do so, they will have to replace a class that went 54-6 for Johnson Central.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.