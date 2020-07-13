Advertisement

Jamar Watson named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Senior outside linebacker is the SEC’s leading returning sack leader for 2020.
Jamar Watson. UK falls to South Carolina 24-7. Photo By Barry Westerman | UK Athletics
Jamar Watson. UK falls to South Carolina 24-7. Photo By Barry Westerman | UK Athletics(Barry Westerman | UK Athletics)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky senior outside linebacker Jamar “Boogie” Watson has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, it was announced Monday. Presented by the Maxwell Football Club, the award honors college football’s defensive player of the year.

Watson, who hails from Brandywine, Maryland, is considered one of the Southeastern Conference’s top returning pass rushers, having totaled 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks through his first three seasons. He has played in 38 career games with 18 starts, logging 67 total tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and nine quarterback hurries. He is the conference’s leading returning sack leader and also was named second-team preseason All-SEC by Athlon Sports.

As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 248-pounder burst from the shadow of renowned sack artist Josh Allen to record a team-best 11.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries to go along with 6.5 sacks, which ranked second on the team. He was named third-team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus after ranking sixth in the SEC in sacks. He logged two sacks against both Louisville and South Carolina and added a pair of tackles for loss in the Wildcats’ Belk Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.

Watson already has graduated in May of 2020 with a degree in sociology and a criminology minor and currently is working on a second degree in family science with a coaching minor.

Latest News

Sports

Johnson Central receives 2019 state championship rings 11 P.M.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

SEC delaying decision on fall sports until late July

Updated: 16 hours ago
The meeting marked the first in-person meeting of the Conference athletics directors since the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville in March. The athletics directors have met multiple times per week via videoconference since the discontinuation of athletic competition in March due to the pandemic.

Sports

Johnson Central receives 2019 state title rings 6 pm

Updated: 17 hours ago
Johnson Central receives 2019 state title rings 6 pm

Sports

Johnson Central receives 2019 state championship rings

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Golden Eagles went 15-0 and won the Class 4A state championship.

Latest News

Sports

McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative launches with Coach John Calipari as the leading ambassador

Updated: 22 hours ago
The ultimate goal of MLI is to expand the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration.

Sports

Lakers G Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT
The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks, the Lakers said Sunday night. Rondo will have surgery this week.

Sports

UK football players, staff test negative for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Lewis Poore, father of redshirt sophomore kicker Chance Poore, announced on Twitter that all 161 COVID-19 tests on those involved with Kentucky football came back negative.

Sports

Washington NFL team changing team name

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
The Washington Redskins are shedding that name effective immediately, the team announced on Monday morning.

Sports

Kentucky Speedway renames track’s primary road to Jimmie Johnson Boulevard

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Kentucky Speedway
The track also added special scrim to the fencing along the track infield tunnel that says “Thanks 48”.

Sports

Rookie Cole Custer picks up first career win in wild finish at Quaker State 400

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
The rookie picked up his first career win on the NASCAR Cup Series after a dramatic finish in the final three laps.