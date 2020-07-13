Advertisement

Investigation: Kentucky man’s body pulled from Indiana lake

(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) — The body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake over the weekend authorities announced Sunday.

Indiana Conservation Officers said the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger was recovered after 5 p.m. on Saturday from Deam Lake.

Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after the Louisville man disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area.

Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident remained under investigation.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Seven Cracker Barrel employees test positive for the coronavirus.

State

Two police officers in Manchester test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Manchester Police Department announced Monday that two of their officers tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Deadly Breathitt County mining accident under investigation

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead following a mining accident in eastern Kentucky.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 277 new cases, four new deaths on Monday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass blowing project identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.

Latest News

Regional

Report: Dollywood visitors were walking under Mystery Mine roller coaster when decoration fell

Updated: 1 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

State

State legislators gather in response to Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some lawmakers are questioning if it is unconstitutional to require Kentuckians to wear masks.

Forecast

Heating up this week, more sunshine on the way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Today was super nice and comfortable temperature-wise, but that will change heading into the rest of the week.

Sports

McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative launches with Coach John Calipari as the leading ambassador

Updated: 2 hours ago
The ultimate goal of MLI is to expand the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration.

Regional

Ashland schools announce back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Ashland Independent Schools announce plan for 2020-2021 school year.

State

Kentucky counties announced that will undergo post-primary election audits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Once the audits have been completed, DCI investigators will report the results to each county’s grand jury, who will then relay the information to the chief circuit judge.