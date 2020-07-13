Investigation: Kentucky man’s body pulled from Indiana lake

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) — The body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake over the weekend authorities announced Sunday.

Indiana Conservation Officers said the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger was recovered after 5 p.m. on Saturday from Deam Lake.

Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after the Louisville man disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area.

Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident remained under investigation.