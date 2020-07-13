Advertisement

Heating up this week, more sunshine on the way

Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis(KWQC)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today was super nice and comfortable temperature-wise, but that will change heading into the rest of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The comfortable conditions continue this evening. Those clouds will continue to clear out of here tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-60s for the overnight lows.

Tuesday the sunshine will continue! Temperatures will start to warm up into the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will be on the dry side as well Tuesday.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday is when we’ll start to track our next heat wave that will move into the mountains. We will see plenty of sunshine once again Wednesday with highs getting into the lower 90s! Overnight lows will not be much better with temperatures near 70.

Those 90-degree days continue Thursday and Friday but it looks like we could be tracking a cold front that will bring rain back to the mountains. Scattered rain chances are possible both days, for now.

A few scattered rain chances continue into the weekend, and right now it looks like that cold front doesn’t cool us off. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

