Gov. Beshear announces 277 new cases, four new deaths on Monday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 277 new cases of COVID-19 during his update on Monday.
The governor also announced four new deaths.
At least 19,653 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 629.
480,372 Kentuckians have received tests.
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
