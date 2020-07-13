Advertisement

Drying out and heating up this week

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a somewhat stormy weekend, high pressure takes over the first part of the week. Get ready, some of the hottest weather of the summer is potentially on the way.

Today and Tonight

Outside of a stray shower early along the border, most areas will start out with fog and a mix of sun and clouds this morning. Skies gradually clear throughout the day, turning mostly sunny by this afternoon. Highs will head into the mid 80s for most.

Mostly clear skies will be around tonight with some fog late. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

Our dry and sunny forecast continues through at least Wednesday, but the mercury starts to climb on Tuesday. Sunny skies will take our highs into the upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s. That’s only the beginning though.

The sun will heat us up into the low 90s on Wednesday. Even though we mix in some clouds with our sun and scattered showers and storms on Thursday that will carry us into early next week, highs will continue to hover in the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the heat index, it could again feel close to or just above 100 degrees at times. Lows will only get down into the low 70s at night.

Enjoy today, because after that, the heat is back on again.

