Advertisement

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

The virus has disrupted the supply chain
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If there's a little less jingle in your pocket, there's a reason for that.

The Federal Reserve says there's a coin shortage.

You may have seen signs at stores that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

The pandemic gets the blame.

It’s significantly disrupted the supply chain and the way our coins are circulated.

Coin deposits from financial institutions to the Fed have declined significantly in the past few months.

The U.S. mint says its production of coins has also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees from the coronavirus.

With Federal Reserve coin orders starting to increase as regions reopen, the coin inventory is below its normal levels.

Officials at the Fed say they're working to lessen the effects of the shortage, to minimize supply constraints and maximize production.

The agency is managing how it distributes the coins it does have and is encouraging institutions to only order enough coins to meet consumer demand.

Federal Reserve officials say they’re confident the coin shortage will sort itself out once more of the economy opens and coins go back to being circulated as usual.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

National

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in the metro Denver county.

Coronavirus

Virus concerns spur renewed efforts to fight outbreaks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and DENNIS PASSA
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.

Regional

VDH: 69,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; 21 new cases in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
13 of new cases reported Tuesday came from Buchanan, Lee and Wise County.

Latest News

National

Excavations begin for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Updated: 1 hour ago
Excavations began Monday at a cemetery where experts are searching for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National

Officer killed while chasing suspect in Seattle suburb

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

National

Caught on camera: Officer saves choking baby in Sterling Heights

Updated: 1 hour ago
It shows the Sterling Heights, Mich. officer meeting the family outside their home. One of them is holding the 3-week-old girl, who is not breathing.

National

Search begins for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Excavation began in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National Politics

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darlene Superville
The new ad campaign has been in the works for some time but has taken on new urgency after the coronavirus pandemic cost millions of people their jobs.

National

Police catch suspect in killing of officer in Seattle suburb

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they've arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.