Back the Blue WV rally held at capitol steps

Rally members hold flags and signs in support of law enforcement.
Rally members hold flags and signs in support of law enforcement.(Kim Rafferty)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the wake of calls for defunding police departments after instances of police brutality across the country, a community is coming together to show their support for the men and women in the uniform.

Fred McComas is a retired police officer, and his group of retired law enforcement officers called the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club gathered at the capitol’s steps for a Back the Blue rally.

“We’re police officers. This is what we do, this is about us,” said McComas. “The officers need to know that they are supported and that is what we are here for. To let them know ‘Hey we got your back.‘”

Around 100 showed up to the rally put on by Jason Mccoy.

“Don’t judge every law enforcement officer based on what you see one law enforcement do that you don’t agree with,” said McCoy.

Jason said he wanted law enforcement in West Virginia to know they support them.

Counter protesters set up next to the entrance in support of the black lives matter movement.

“We are really asking for an end to the doctrine of qualified immunity which basically helps cops get away with murder,” said Protest organizer Iana Berkman.

She said they are in favor of defunding the police.

“We are asking to completely defund and abolish the police department because we believe there are better forms of governance and human beings have a right to govern themselves,” said Berkman.

Both the rally and counter protest were peaceful.

“Give them a chance to learn who they are. Go out into your community, when you see them stop them and talk to them. See what their stance is, don’t try to degrade them,” said McCoy.

Back the Blue WV organizers are planning more rallies in the future.

