Ashland schools announce back to school plans

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Independent Schools is releasing new details about plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a flyer posted on the district’s website, parents will be able to make a choice for each child in the family about how they will learn in the fall.

Option 1: Traditional Learner. Under this selection, students will return to a traditional classroom setting when school resumes on August 26th.

Option 2: Virtual Learner. This option means the child will remain at home and attend school virtually with a device connected to the internet.

Both options require parents to submit their intention form online or by mail by July 24th.

If a parent wishes to switch their option, a request must be made to the principal with one week notice so that adjustments can be made.

The website also lists requirements for students before returning to a school campus. Students must check their temperature. If they ride the bus, they will practice social distancing and wear a face covering while sitting in an assigned seat.

The student must wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer throughout the day.

To read more about the announcement click the link below.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.