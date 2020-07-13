Advertisement

Ashland schools announce back to school plans

School supplies
School supplies(KWCH)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Independent Schools is releasing new details about plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a flyer posted on the district’s website, parents will be able to make a choice for each child in the family about how they will learn in the fall.

Option 1: Traditional Learner. Under this selection, students will return to a traditional classroom setting when school resumes on August 26th.

Option 2: Virtual Learner. This option means the child will remain at home and attend school virtually with a device connected to the internet.

Both options require parents to submit their intention form online or by mail by July 24th.

If a parent wishes to switch their option, a request must be made to the principal with one week notice so that adjustments can be made.

The website also lists requirements for students before returning to a school campus. Students must check their temperature. If they ride the bus, they will practice social distancing and wear a face covering while sitting in an assigned seat.

The student must wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer throughout the day.

To read more about the announcement click the link below.

Ashland 2020-2021 School Plan

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

Updated: moments ago
|
By Will Puckett
Seven Cracker Barrel employees test positive for the coronavirus.

State

Two police officers in Manchester test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Manchester Police Department announced Monday that two of their officers tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Deadly Breathitt County mining accident under investigation

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead following a mining accident in eastern Kentucky.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 277 new cases, four new deaths on Monday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass blowing project identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.

Latest News

Regional

Report: Dollywood visitors were walking under Mystery Mine roller coaster when decoration fell

Updated: 1 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

State

State legislators gather in response to Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some lawmakers are questioning if it is unconstitutional to require Kentuckians to wear masks.

Forecast

Heating up this week, more sunshine on the way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Today was super nice and comfortable temperature-wise, but that will change heading into the rest of the week.

Sports

McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative launches with Coach John Calipari as the leading ambassador

Updated: 2 hours ago
The ultimate goal of MLI is to expand the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration.

State

Kentucky counties announced that will undergo post-primary election audits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Once the audits have been completed, DCI investigators will report the results to each county’s grand jury, who will then relay the information to the chief circuit judge.