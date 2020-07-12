Advertisement

UK international students worried about fall semester

(WSAZ)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. New visas will not be issued to students at those schools, and others at universities offering a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all of their classes online.

“It was a big shock to every university in the United States to suddenly get the news that our international students were going to be in a very bad situation,” said Sue Roberts, the Associate Provost for Internationalization at the University of Kentucky.

Roberts knows the future for nearly 800 students on campus depends entirely on how this semester happens. Right now, the University is planning a mix of traditional in-person classes, online classes, and hybrid classes. That means UK international students will be able to stay in the country this semester, but they know that could change.

“This virus is very unpredictable, so pretty much we don’t know what’s happening or what’s going to happen next,” Melissa Molho said. “Just because we’re fine now doesn’t mean we’re going to be fine later.”

Molho is a Ph.D. Candidate in the Department of Plant Pathology at UK. She’s worried she’ll have to finish her degree back home in Mexico, even though she’s been in Lexington for six years.

“In the end, we are here because we want to learn, we want to contribute to society, to science, to technology,” she explained.

Melissa is scared, but hopeful, especially after hearing how the University is fighting for students like her. Roberts hopes those students feel valued. “It’s been, in someways, heartening to see him to see this sector come together to try and create a situation this fall that is one that enables all of our students to succeed no matter where they’re from.”

Classes are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 17.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

Updated: moments ago
|
By Will Puckett
Seven Cracker Barrel employees test positive for the coronavirus.

State

Two police officers in Manchester test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Manchester Police Department announced Monday that two of their officers tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Deadly Breathitt County mining accident under investigation

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead following a mining accident in eastern Kentucky.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 277 new cases, four new deaths on Monday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass blowing project identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.

Latest News

Regional

Report: Dollywood visitors were walking under Mystery Mine roller coaster when decoration fell

Updated: 1 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

State

State legislators gather in response to Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some lawmakers are questioning if it is unconstitutional to require Kentuckians to wear masks.

Forecast

Heating up this week, more sunshine on the way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Today was super nice and comfortable temperature-wise, but that will change heading into the rest of the week.

Sports

McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative launches with Coach John Calipari as the leading ambassador

Updated: 2 hours ago
The ultimate goal of MLI is to expand the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration.

Regional

Ashland schools announce back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Ashland Independent Schools announce plan for 2020-2021 school year.

State

Kentucky counties announced that will undergo post-primary election audits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Once the audits have been completed, DCI investigators will report the results to each county’s grand jury, who will then relay the information to the chief circuit judge.